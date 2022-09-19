Foley Police believe Terrance Hayes shot Gary Patterson after a fight at the 3rd Base Sports Bar in Foley, Ala. (Foley Police Department / WKRG)

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police arrested a man they said shot a man on Sept. 17 at the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Highway 98 in Foley.

Terrance Andre Hayes, 36, of Foley, is charged with two felonies, assault in the 1st degree and felon in possession of a firearm.

Foley Police and Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to 3rd Base Sports Bar after 2 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police found Gary Patterson, 48, with “a gunshot wound to the forehead.” Police believe Hayes shot Patterson after a fight.

Police said Patterson was taken to a hospital. They do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.