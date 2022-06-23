MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Circuit Court Judge has been suspended.

The office of Judge James Patterson confirmed to WKRG News 5 the suspension is the reason he was not in the office when our team called on Wednesday. His suspension follows a complaint investigated by Alabama’s Court of Judiciary.

From calling Alabama Governor Kay Ivey “MeMaw,” to cursing in his own courtroom, the complaint charges Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson with two ethics violations. They are inappropriate demeanor and temperament, and abuse of judicial authority.

While these are not criminal charges, they could still have big repercussions. The Court of Judiciary has the authority to remove from office, suspend without pay or censure a judge. These are just a few of the options.

The complaint accuses Judge Patterson of constantly referring to the circuit’s financial state as being “dead a** broke,” making a racially charged statement in an Asian accent toward an Asian American. Patterson is also accused of saying things like “you don’t want to be somebody’s girlfriend when you go up the road,” when referring to prison.

It also mentions an incident where “in response to arguments by the defense attorney, Judge Patterson started to pull down the zipper on his robe, as if Judge Patterson was going to fight.”

WKRG News 5 has reached out for more information about how long the suspension could last. When we have new information we will update this story.