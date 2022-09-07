MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Blount High School Head Football Coach Josh Harris is on administrative leave after a video was released on social media, showing him allegedly hitting a player.

In the video, a person says, “that’s your problem, you don’t get your butt whooped at home.” After that, you can hear the thud of a hit and someone cry out.

The incident in the video appears to take place in a locker room with purple lockers.

Harris did not coach last week against Robertsdale. The matter is under investigation by Mobile County Public Schools.