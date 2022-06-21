DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dauphin Island community has come together and raised more than $18,000 for a teenage girl battling a brain tumor.

Bella Roberson, 13, was diagnosed with a rare tumor on her pineal gland in September 2021. Her mom, Christa Jones, owns the beloved Lighthouse Bakery on Dauphin Island.

Bella said she knew something was wrong when she started getting bad headaches and extreme fatigue last summer. After several doctor’s appointments and scans, she was diagnosed with the rare tumor.

A doctor in Mobile gave her a referral to get it removed at a hospital in South Carolina. Bella and her family traveled there and underwent the procedure in April 2022.

Bella said her recovery has gone well and while it’s been scary, she’s thankful for everyone’s support.

“I was really surprised and scared kind of at the same time and then I realized we just got to get through this,” Bella told WKRG News 5 in an interview.

For Bella and Christa, the support of the Dauphin Island community has meant the world.

Not only did employees step up to help run the bakery while they were away at doctor’s appointments and in South Carolina for surgery, but they also set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of travel in medical bills.

To date, it has raised more than $18,000.

“Everybody loves everybody and everybody really does look out and care for each other.” said Christa. “I wouldn’t expect anything less out of Dauphin Island but to be on the receiving end is so humbling. You never think you’re going to hit rock bottom.”

Since her surgery, Bella said she has been doing well. She has a follow-up appointment scheduled for September to see if the tumor has regrown.