MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man turned himself to police after he was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at Dauphin Gate Apartment Complex.

Timothy Kennedy, 39, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at the Mobile apartment complex Monday, Aug. 15. Mobile Police identified Kennedy as the suspect, and warrants were issued for his arrest, according to the Metro Jail log.

Kennedy was arrested Wednesday after turning himself in to the Mobile Police Department.

Kennedy was charged with:

Discharging a gun into an occupied/unoccupied building/vehicle

First-degree assault

Third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

The man was shot several times, according to Mobile Police. He was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury, according to police.

Kennedy is known on social media as Timmy Kay. He does comedy bits where he pretends to be a reporter covering news items.