ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The First Baptist Church in Robertsdale has always been a mission-driven church, but helping the people of Ukraine under attack by the Russian government may be the biggest mission of all.

“This church has been working with churches in Moldova for 20 years,” said Family Pastor Josh Lilly. Four years ago, they also partnered with a church in Ukraine by this weekend First Baptist will have boots on the ground to help in both countries.

“Our people will be flying into one of the neighboring countries and then someone else we know, another pastor, will pick them up at the airport take them to a border crossing where another pastor will be waiting to drive them to Moldova to the border where they are doing the work,” said Lilly.

He said watching the images of the war on television and through social media over the last week has been torture.

“Go to bed looking at my phone, wake up looking at my phone just seeing what’s the newest news.”

When talking with friends over there, he can tell things are getting worse.

“Just this week, their tone has changed a lot. Just in the past few days where before it was military-type infrastructure is what they were going after and from what they have shared with us, the past two or three days its become more indiscriminate the targets the Russians have and civilian casualties are beginning to mount.”

Once overseas, the representatives from First Baptist will help feed, support and shuttle refugees from Ukraine to Moldova. Lilly said it’s the least they can do.

“It is an important time to get some people there to encourage them, to show love to them and also get resources to them.”

First Baptist activated a new Facebook page Wednesday afternoon called Serve Ukraine. There you can find ways to help including donating to the relief effort.