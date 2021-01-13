Sources: US Space Command Headquarters is coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Air Force wants to make Huntsville the home of the US Space Command Headquarters, according to multiple sources into the newsroom.

Huntsville was one of six finalists announced in November. We understand the US Air Force will make an official announcement at 2:00 on Wednesday.

The command is currently set up and running out of Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, which was also a finalist. The other finalists were Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida and Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Congressman Robert Aderholt, who represents the fourth district in Alabama, released the following statement about the announcement:

“This decision is not only a good one for North Alabama, but also good for America. Locating the United States Space Command in Huntsville is smart, because it’s already the center of much of our nation’s space, military and strategic command capabilities. It’s also located near Washington; just one hour and 15 minutes by plane. The area also has a high quality, low cost of living for those who will be stationed here as part of the Command.” “Our space program was born, raised and came to greatness from Alabama soil. So, it’s only fitting that the next great incarnation on our leadership in space would be firmly planted here as well.” Rep. Robert Aderholt

President Trump established the U.S. Space Command in December 2018 with a memo to the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

The command revised its search for a permanent home earlier in 2020. Redstone Arsenal was also on that previous short list of potential sites.