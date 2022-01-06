BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This spring, a familiar face may be returning to Alabama to lead the revived Birmingham Stallions football team.

According to a source, former Auburn Tiger head coach Gene Chizik will be named the head coach of the Stallions, one of eight teams that are part of the new United States Football League that originally ran from 1982 to 1986 before being restarted this year.

Following up on the Gene Chizik @USFLStallions rumors. I’m hearing that the move is a done deal. #USFL #Stallions — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) January 6, 2022

Chizik, a studio analyst for the SEC Network, coached the Tigers between 2009 to 2012, leading them to a national championship in 2010 with quarterback Cam Newton. Following a 3-9 season in 2012, Chizik was fired. His last coaching job was at North Carolina State, where he was defensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016.

However, Chizik took to Twitter Thursday morning, where he maintained that nothing had been finalized.

Addressing a rumor this morning. I am honored that the new @USFL is interested in me for a HC position. We have had several discussions. Although this is a consideration, nothing has been finalized…#Facts — Gene Chizik (@CoachGeneChizik) January 6, 2022

On Thursday, the USFL announced coaches for four of its teams: Kevin Sumlin at the Houston Gamblers, Todd Haley for the Tampa Bay Bandits, Mike Riley for the New Jersey Generals, and Bart Andrus for the Philadelphia Stars.

The season will kick off sometime this spring at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium, where all eight teams’ games will be played. No rosters have been announced yet.