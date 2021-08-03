Some vaccinated people in southeastern Alabama are contracting COVID-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Delta variant has proven more contagious than the standard COVID-19 virus, and health professionals say it continues to ravage the state.

In the Wiregrass, both Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital have seen an uptick in cases, and there’s a worry among medical experts in those who are vaccinated.

Southeast Health reported that 90% of their COVID patients are unvaccinated, which leaves 10% of people who are vaccinated suffering from the virus.

Local radio news personality Deborah Pearson, who recently contracted COVID-19, said she believes if she hadn’t gotten the vaccine, it could have been worse.

“I’m not in a hospital,” Pearson said. “I’m not on a ventilator. So I am so thankful and grateful that I did get vaccinated because this could’ve been a whole lot worse than it is.”

Pearson said her message to anyone is to stay masked at all times in order to keep yourself safe, even if you are vaccinated.