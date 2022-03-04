SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Decades after a soldier was killed during World War II, his remains have been identified and are now coming back home to Alabama.

Private First Class Bill Morrison was killed in the Hurtgen Forest in Germany on November 8, 1944 during fighting so fierce that his body could not be recovered or identified on the battlefield. He was 29.

Morrison’s nephew, Lum, said Morrison’s brother–his father– rarely talked about the lost soldier, except to say he’d never see his brother again.

“Never coming back. Never going to see hide nor hair of him again,” Lum Morrison told us.

For a time, Morrisons family thought he would never be found.

“His dog tags were missing, said Kristian Morrison, Lum’s daughter. “And we don’t know if maybe the Germans took them as rewards or if they were carried off by a wild animal or something like that.”

Morrison’s body remained where he fell until 1946, when it was recovered and placed in a cemetery in Belgium. Now, thanks to modern DNA analysis, the body that was identified simply as ‘X-4470 for 78 years, was positively identified as PFC Bill Morrison. Army forensic investigators compared Bill Morrison’s DNA to his nephew’s.

“Mine was a perfect match to it,” said Lum.

Even though Morrison was eligible to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, the family decided they would rather his remains be interred at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort.

“Where he would always be in a respectful place for a fallen soldier,” said Lum’s brother who is also named Bill Morrison.

“He was born and raised in Alabama and I just figured he ought to be buried on Alabama soil,” Lum said.

Morrison’s remains will be interred at the veterans’ cemetery during a ceremony Friday.