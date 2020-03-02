Smiths Station to hold minute of silence Tuesday to honor lives lost in deadly tornado

by: Greg Loyd

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — Tuesday marks one year since a deadly tornado ravaged Lee County and claimed 23 lives in the Beauregard community.

To honor the lives lost, the city of Smiths Station will hold a minute of silence.

Mayor Bubba Copeland invites the community to gather around the flag post at the Government Center campus.

The ceremony starts at 2:03 p.m. tomorrow afternoon, the exact time the deadly tornado tore through the area on March 3, 2019.

Smiths Station also encourages businesses and schools to observe a minute of reflection at the same time.

