Smith adds Maxwell Award to collection of postseason honors

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama is winner of the Maxwell Award as the college football player of the year.

Smith also won the Walter Camp player of the year and the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver. Four other Alabama players won awards during the College Football Awards Show.

Smith won the Maxwell over Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Maxwell since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991. Howard also won the Heisman that year.