MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Site work has started on the new State House in Montgomery in the parking lot behind Alabama’s current State House.

Once complete, the current State House will be demolished. In its place, a green space is planned with room for school bus unloading, parking nearby and more.

Senate Secretary Patrick Harris has been part of the planning process with the Legislative Council and showed some of the initial renderings that were sent to lawmakers last week.

The new building will have larger committee rooms and one floor with both the House and Senate chambers. He said it will also address many of the accessibility issues that make it hard for the public to participate in government.

“It’ll be a building that’s actually functional for the operation of an entire branch of government,” Harris said.

However, the cost of the building isn’t clear yet. Harris said he trusts the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) to keep it in check.

The RSA is building the State House and leasing it to the legislature.

“They know what they’re doing, and we trust them to keep the cost at whatever minimum or whatever estimated cost that they come up with after the final design,” Harris said.

RSA spokesperson Neah Scott said it’s “premature” to estimate the cost because the design isn’t final yet. She said once it is, they can make an estimate and say more about the potential timeline.

Harris said he expects the building will be ready before the legislative session of 2027.