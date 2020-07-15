Sidewalk Film Festival 2020 moved to Grand River Drive-In

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sidewalk Film Festival will take place at the Grand River Drive-In this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership between Sidewalk and Grand River comes in a time where social distancing is a must. Now, attendees can still watch all the films and shorts available at the festival while feeling safe in the comfort of their own vehicle

Executive Director for Sidewalk Film Festival Chloe Cook believes that this year’s festival will be one to remember.

“We are thrilled that there is a unique, safe way to have Sidewalk this year despite the many obstacles that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has presented,” said Cook. “We are thankful for the partnership with The Drive-In at Grand River and know that this year’s event will be one to remember for all involved.”

The festival is scheduled from Aug. 24-30. Tickets are available for pre-sale over at sidewalkfest.com.

