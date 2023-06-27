HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A dangerously high heat wave is on its way across Alabama, and health officials are not only urging everyone to play it safe – but say signs of heat exhaustion might not be as obvious as you think.

Dr. Daniel Krautter with Crestwood Medical Center said incidents of heat exhaustion, the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, have risen by 53% between 2016 and 2021.

As more people spend time outside – whether it’s working, playing, or relaxing – Krautter said more time under the sun increases the risk of heat exposure. Sports practice, lawn care, exercise or kids playing at the pool are all activities where people are at risk of getting overheated.

“By understanding the symptoms of heat exhaustion and how to prevent it, you can stay safe and healthy all summer long,” Krautter said.

Symptoms include dizziness, headache, nausea and muscle cramps and the condition is more likely to affect the elderly, people with high blood pressure and anyone who works in a hot environment according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC).

If heat exhaustion isn’t addressed, it can lead to heat stroke (when the body can no longer control its temperature) which can lead to permanent disability or death.

Prevent heat exhaustion:

● Cover up: When outside, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, hats, sunglasses, and broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least 15 (but 30 to 50 SPF is better) to protect against sunburn which affects the body’s ability to cool down.

● Keep cool: When the temperature is up, take cool showers, go swimming or apply wet towels on the neck or forehead to help lower body temperature.

● Hydrate: Drink fluids, especially water, throughout the day to stay hydrated. Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and caffeine which can contribute to dehydration.

● Stay in the shade: Stay in shaded areas or indoors during the hottest parts of the day which are usually between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

● Rest often: If working outside or participating in outdoor activities, make it a point to take regular breaks to cool down in a shaded area where you can rest and rehydrate.

“Spending time outside, enjoying the sunshine and warm weather is why so many people love the summer, but it can be dangerous without the proper precautions,” explained Dr. Krautter. “If you or a loved one experience symptoms of heat exhaustion, and you can’t cool down, it’s time to seek medical care.”