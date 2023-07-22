LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — With school a few weeks away, Alabama is helping prepare students returning to the classroom.

This weekend is Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday. Items like clothes, computers and school supplies are exempt from the state sales tax.

Shoppers came out in numbers at the Outlet Shops of Grand River on Saturday to pick up items they needed for the new school year.

Kemba Smith and her sons are from Atlanta. She told CBS 42 the back-to-school sales tax holiday has allowed her to save money.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Smith said. “Like I said, we’re just getting started. But so far, the deals are pretty good.”

Other parents also said this weekend has been helpful for them as they help their children prepare for school.

“We really didn’t realize this was tax-free weekend until we got out here, but this has been helpful,” grandparent Frances Friday said.

The Outlet Shops of Grand River has extended its hours to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday for shoppers to get what they need for the upcoming school year.