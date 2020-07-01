Shooting at Broadmore Gardens sends 2 to hospital, Tuscaloosa PD reports

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police officers are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Tuesday evening, officers responded to the shell gas station on McFarland Boulevard on a shooting call. The two victims was transported to DCH Medical Center.

Tuscaloosa PD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor reports two male victims were both shot at Broadmoore Gardens apartments at 8 p.m. One victim was taken to DCH Medical Center and another victim was located at the shell gas station on McFarland Boulevard and taken to the hospital.

CBS 42 on scene working to get more information.

