Shoals Ambulance offering free EMT academy

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — There’s a nationwide call for more emergency personnel workers, an issue that is also prevalent in north Alabama.



Shoals Ambulance is in need of eager people willing to serve the community in the EMS field.

The company will accept an initial 15 students into its EMT class that starts on Friday, August 30.



The class includes an EMT Basic and Emergency Medical Responder court with free tuition, certification, and testing, with a two-year commitment to work at the company after.

According to Shoals Ambulance, The EMR course will begin on August 30 for a one-week, 40-hour course, and testing. Once students have passed the test, the EMT-Basic course will begin on Sept. 7 with a 40-hour full-time weekly schedule, which will include a total of 80 clinical hours on ambulances or in facilities throughout the six-week course.



Applicants will need to apply online, then attend a mandatory in-person interview and assessment. Those interested can attend during the following periods: