ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Coffee County Sheriff says a prisoner transport company will soon bring back a murder suspect from out-of-state.

As WDHN first reported last week, 18-year-old Ethan Stuckey relinquished his extradition attempt to stay in Colorado.

Nearly one month ago, authorities say Stuckey fatally shot his father, 42-year-old Russell Stuckey, in the older man’s Enterprise home. The victim’s son was later arrested in Colorado Springs and has been there ever since.

Sheriff Scott Byrd says if it takes more than five hours to pick up a suspect, a prisoner transport company will often perform that task. The sheriff expects Stuckey will be brought back to Enterprise by air travel.

Sheriff Byrd says he’s been told that Stuckey will be brought to the Coffee County Jail sometime between now and the end of next week.