Sheriff: 95-year-old man with weapon scares off burglar

DOZIER, Ala. (AP) — Police say a 95-year-old south Alabama man who heard someone breaking into his home grabbed a weapon and ran off an intruder who was later captured and charged with burglary.

News outlets quote Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman as saying a senior citizen in the Dozier community was napping in his living room on Friday evening when he was awakened by the sound of shattering glass.

The man armed himself with an unidentified weapon and ordered the man to leave. He did, and the man called 911. Turman says a suspect was later captured and charged with burglary.