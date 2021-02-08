Shelby confirms he is ending Senate career

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 31: Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R-AL) talks with reporters following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol July 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. Reacting to President Donald Trump’s threat to shut down the government, Shelby said, ÒItÕs mind-boggling to me anyone would say they were going […]

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby confirmed Monday that he would not seek another term in the United States Senate.

In a statement Monday morning, Shelby said he does not plan to run in 2022, adding “For everything, there is a season.”

“Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today,” Shelby said in the statement. “I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all.”

The Associated Press reported Friday that Shelby (R-Alabama) was not planning to run for a seventh term in office, citing anonymous sources.

Shelby, 86, has spent 42 years in Washington serving in both the House and Senate. He was first elected to the Senate in 1986 as a Democrat, but switched to the Republican party in 1994.

The Senate’s fourth most senior member released this statement regarding his decision.

Today I announce that I will not seek a seventh term in the United States Senate in 2022. For everything, there is a season. I am grateful to the people of Alabama who have put their trust in me for more than forty years. I have been fortunate to serve in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Alabamian. During my time in the Senate, I have been given a great opportunity, having chaired four committees: Appropriations, Rules, Banking, and Intelligence. In these positions of leadership, I have strived to influence legislation that will have a lasting impact – creating the conditions for growth and opportunity. “Serving in the U.S. Senate has been the opportunity of a lifetime. I have done my best to address challenges and find ways to improve the day-to-day lives of all Americans. I have also focused on the economic challenges of Alabamians, increasing access to education and promoting facilities to improve the quality of schools. I have worked to enhance Alabama’s role in space exploration and the security of our nation. Further, I have supported the utilization of Alabama’s greatest resources, including its unparalleled river system and the Port of Mobile. My service in the U.S. Senate would not have been possible without those who have encouraged me over the years. I am particularly grateful for the support of my wife, Annette, and my entire family. Additionally, my staff, whose determination and loyalty have been unwavering, has been absolutely necessary in achieving my goals. Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today. I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all. Thank you again for the honor you have given me – the honor to serve the people of Alabama in Congress for the last 42 years. I look forward to what is to come for our great state and our great nation. Sen. Richard Shelby

Shelby is currently the vice chairman and leading Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee and also serves on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.