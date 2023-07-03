The Tennessee Valley has seen a weekend full of strong to severe storms. While the mornings started off calm, by midday storms developed and continued into the evening.

Above is a look at some of the local storm reports submitted to the National Weather Service Office in Huntsville. The main threats the storms posed were damaging winds and large hail. The strongest winds led to down trees, powerlines, and power poles across north Alabama. The largest hailstone reported was around an inch in diameter.

Courtesy: Jessica Luce

Courtesy: Jessica Luce

Courtesy: Jessica Luce

Some of the strongest winds were associated with a severe warned storm that tracked through Jackson County. A severe warned storm pushed through the far northeast part of the county around 2:20 Sunday afternoon.

The storm produced damaging winds of around 65 to 68 mph near the Bridgeport community. Above is a look at some of the damage those winds left behind for residents.

Courtesy: Sarah Hubbard

Frequent lightning was another threat storms posed this past weekend, the photo above is a great reminder of why we say “when thunder roars go indoors.” Lightning struck this tree in the Huntsville area peeling bark off the trunk.

Courtesy: Nathan Hutcheson Courtesy: Nathan Hutcheson

These photos above are from the Hodge community in Jackson County. This same area saw a severe thunderstorm warning, producing damaging wind gusts over 60 mph. These strong winds brought down trees and tree branches.

Courtesy: Rick Shannon

Some saw the calm after the storms this evening. Above is a great shot of a double rainbow from a viewer in Giles County. This is a great reminder that even after the worst storm passes the sun will come back out and shine.

Heading into the start of the week, the Weather Authority will be monitoring another chance of isolated strong to severe storms.