Severe flooding damage to Cherokee Co. draws concern from officials

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency conducted damage assessment Saturday morning following the severe weather that hit the area.

While only a single area of the county can be seen in the photos, several areas of the county experienced damage. Numerous structures suffered damage as well.

Cherokee County plans to continue conducting assessments in an attempt to make sure all damage is reported.

The EMA received phone calls asking for the organization to put storm shelters across the county, but with an event like this, they struggle to get the citizens to report their damage.

One of the best ways for the county to be able to justify the need for community storm shelters is by providing the data to Alabama Emergency Management Agency, the US National Weather Service Birmingham Alabama, and FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The EMA also surveyed the area around Cedar Bluff to report our flooding conditions to US National Weather Service Birmingham Alabama and Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

The Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency plans to continue to monitor the flooding situation during the week and will provide updates.

To report storm damage please download the Cherokee County EMA app. Individuals can submit damage reports from the app.