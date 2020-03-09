Sessions talks new attack ads against Tuberville, and Coronavirus response

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — With just 22 days until the runoff election for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, Jeff Sessions is on the attack—trying to drum up support for himself and dismantle the support for former Auburn Coach Tommy Tuberville.

Tommy Tuberville: “After 40 years of coaching football, I hung up my whistle and moved to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida…” Jeff Sessions: “It’s time for the people of Alabama to ask some real questions about Tommy Tuberville. Has he ever spoken on an issue in his life? No. Has he ever made a contribution to Donald Trump or any other candidate? No.” Jeff Sessions’ campaign commercial

While the candidates slug it out ahead of the runoff, there is a new dynamic that could have an unpredictable effect on the campaign. Sessions weighed in on the coronavirus outbreak and the government’s, specifically, the President’s response.

“And Bill the big challenge in this massive government of ours, when we’ve got to have fifty or more different agencies and departments focused and coordinated, that’s hard to do. They all feel like they are independent fiefdoms. So I really feel like the President did the right thing by putting the Vice President in charge,” said Sessions.

The runoff election is set for March 31. Voter turnout is historically low for runoffs, and the continuing rise of coronavirus cases could impact turnout even more.

Our sister station WKRG is fact-checking the claims in the latest round of ads from Sessions’ campaign. They also contacted the Tuberville campaign for a response to the ads, but as of Monday afternoon, have not heard back. This story will be updated in the case new information arises.

