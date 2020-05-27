Live Now
Sessions challenges Tuberville to debate

(AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jeff Sessions is challenging Tommy Tuberville to a series of five debates ahead of their July Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate.

Sessions is trying to reclaim the seat for 20 years before resigning to become President Donald Trump’s attorney general, a position he was later forced out of after their relationship soured over his recusal in the investigation into Russian interference in Trump’s 2016 election.

Tuberville led Sessions during the March Republican primary and the two face off again in the July 14 runoff.  

