BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Honoring the national request of the American Red Cross, and in conjunction with governors across the U.S., Governor Kay Ivey has designated Monday, September 4, as National Blood Donation Day.

Alabama Blood Donation Day will be September 4, but National Blood Donation Week extends from September 1 to 7, or the first week of September each year during National Preparedness Month.

To find out where you can donate blood, visit the American Red Cross or Vitalant.