BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — College football kicks off next week and this season you can see your favorite players on and off the field, as name, image and likeness (NIL) gets in full swing.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville said he wants to support athletes, but he is afraid the lack of regulation will cause trouble in the future for athletics.

CBS 42’s Carly Laing sat down with Tuberville Tuesday and being a former SEC coach himself, he was eager to talk about NIL. Name, image and likeness deals became official in July 2021.

Republican Senator Tuberville said the current state of NIL does not have clear guidelines and he fears that will disrupt the balance of athletics among different sports and schools. He is now working with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin to help set those guidelines.

“What we want to do is try to make all the rules and regulations for all 50 states the same. What we’re having right now, we’re having everyone do their own thing so to speak in every state and it’s not fair. So we don’t want to take away money. That’s not something I want to get involved in. I’ve always been a supporter of players making money because it’s hard. It’s a full time job. But I want to make sure that everyone has an equal opportunity to recruit a player,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville also said he’s afraid if this is not regulated, it could have a negative impact on women’s sports and Olympic sports and he doesn’t want that to happen.

It’s something many fans will be keeping a close eye on when law makers returns from break. Senators go back to Washington in September.

