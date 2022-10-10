BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sen. Tommy Tuberville is making headlines over controversial comments made during a speech this weekend in Nevada.

Tuberville made remarks during a rally held by former President Donald Trump on Saturday, and many Democrats are calling his comments regarding their political party racially charged.

“They’re not soft on crime. They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that,” Tuberville said during remarks at the rally.

Several Democrats are responding to the controversial remarks including former Sen. Doug Jones, who responded to the remarks via a video posted on Twitter.

“This racist’s rant at a MAGA rally just can’t go uncalled out,” Jones said.

President of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP Bernard Simelton is also responding to Tuberville’s claims. He said he wants to see an apology.

“The NAACP joins with others who have condemned the statements made by senator Tuberville as condescending and right-out racists. And we’re asking senator Tuberville for a sincere apology for making such outlandish and racists comments,” Simelton said.

CBS 42 reached out to Sen. Tuberville for a statement and we have not yet heard back.