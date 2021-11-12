Sen. Tommy Tuberville honors Alabama veteran for military service

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Ahead of Veterans Day, Sen. Tommy Tuberville honored five Alabama veterans during a speech on the Senate floor. One of those he honored was U.S. Marine Corporal Edsel Bonds.

Edsel Bonds, 75, of Samson, was hit with a shell blast to his right femur while on a mission to intercept guerillas during the Vietnam War in 1966. Bonds nearly lost his life, but Tuberville honored his service.

“Like that of Corporal Bonds of Samson, Alabama who experienced a shell blast to his right femur on January 28th, 1966 while on a mission to intercept guerillas during the Vietnam War,” Tuberville said.

Bonds knows firsthand the sacrifice of risking life and limb because he believes America is worth fighting for.

“It’s an honor to receive that recognition because you rarely hear anyone say thank you anymore,” Bonds said. “A lot of people do that and it’s uplifting when people do say thank you.”