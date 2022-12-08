MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been one month since Alabama elected Katie Britt to the United State Senate.

Sen.-elect Britt says since then, she’s been putting together her team and making sure she has constituent services set up in Alabama on day one.

For now, she’s settling into D.C. and awaiting committee assignments with an open mind.

“Right now we have someone on Appropriations, Armed Services and Agriculture between Sen. Tuberville and Sen. Shelby, so I want to make sure those three committees are covered,” Britt said. “I don’t care who is on what.”

Britt is the youngest Republican female Senator and the first woman from Alabama to be chosen by the voters for U.S. Senate.

She’ll be joining the minority party in the upper chamber after voters re-elected Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia earlier this week.

“Unfortunately, 51-49 means there are less Republicans on every single committee, making it harder to hold up nominations, making it harder to really get your teeth into different legislation. So we’re going to have to be vigilant in playing defense,” Britt said.

Britt says when it comes to working across the aisle, she’ll be focusing on bipartisan issues.

“Whether it is access to mental health or whether it is the opioid crisis. Whether it is fentanyl and where we’re seeing that in each and every community across our state and our nation. Looking at education, looking at access to broadband, saying, ‘How I can work with my counterparts across the aisle to move those issues forward?'” Britt said.

With Alabama’s longest-serving U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby leaving office, Britt has big shoes to fill. She says Shelby has given her important advice she’ll be taking into consideration for the new role.

“He taught me that you build relationships that are built on trust and respect, and when you have those relationships, then any conversation, no matter how challenging it may be, is possible,” Britt said.

Sen.-elect Britt will officially become Senator when the 117th Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3, 2023.