BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — For over two decades, the identity of a man found floating in the Styx River had been a mystery, until now.

The man known only as “Seminole Doe” has been identified as Daniel Muniz, Jr., Baldwin County Sheriff’s Capt. Clint Cadenhead confirmed. Muniz’ identity was confirmed through a DNA sample from his sister in Texas.

Muniz was found in the Styx River back in 2000. He was only wearing black jeans and more than half a dozen tattoos. Pictures of those tattoos were released back in 2019. Muniz’s stepdaughter recognized one of the tattoos, got in touch with investigators which eventually led to that DNA sample.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story reported that pictures of Muniz’s tattoos were released in 2020. Those tattoos were released in 2019.