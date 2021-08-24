Selma Convention Center damaged by explosion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday night, the Selma Convention Center sustained damage due to an explosion, according to District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Around 6:30 p.m., a city councilor and Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr. were working at City Hall when the explosion happened. It shook City Hall and caused damage to the roof and side of the Convention Center.

Jackson told CBS 42 that the cause of the explosion is unknown but is being investigated by the Selma Police Department and Selma Fire Marshall.

Stay with CBS 42 as the story continues.