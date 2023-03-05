SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — While thousands have come to Selma for the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee, the city is still recovering from a powerful tornado nearly two months ago.

Selma resident, Vicki Hendron, described the Jan. 12 tornado that hit Selma as the scariest thing she has witnessed.

“Twenty years in Oklahoma, 20 years in tornado alley and have never been in anything like that before,” Hendron said.

Roofing, windows and walls are some of the things that need repairs in her home, but she remains patient and positive.

“The things we done last year is now history, but the things we wanted to get done got done by mother nature,” Hendron said.

The Jan. 12 tornado aftermath is in many areas of the city.

Organizations like Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated have been on the ground assisting in the recovery efforts.

“Jan. 16, we started our relief called ‘Soup for Selma’ and have done consequent events over the past few weeks to support those who have been displaced or affected in any kind of way be it with food, products and gift cards,” said Delta Sigma Theta member Eris Brooks-Beasley.

Beasley told CBS 42 this year’s Bridge Crossing Jubilee lets the world know who Selma is.

“Selma is strong, Selma is strong as it was 58 years ago and Selma will build back bigger and better,” Beasley said.

On Sunday, President Biden agreed to work with city and congressional leaders to help rebuild Selma.