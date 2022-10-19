LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) confirmed an inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, October 16.

ADOC said Clarence Jackson, 34, was taken to the health care unit but all life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) is investigating the death.

Jackson was serving a 28-year sentence for murder and rape in Montgomery County.

ADOC confirmed an inmate was fatally assaulted in an altercation with another inmate on October 15.

Jackson’s death marks the second inmate death in one week.