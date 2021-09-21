Second Alabama man dies in floodwaters after heavy rain

A car flooded from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Somerville, N.J. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama man who was kayaking with his children following heavy rains saved the kids when the current became too strong but couldn’t get himself out of the water and drowned.

The Madison County coroner says 35-year-old Johnny Henderson III of Hazel Green was pronounced dead after emergency workers located his body in flood waters on Sunday. The coroner says Henderson got the children to safety but succumbed to the dangerous waters.

Also on Sunday, searchers in Tuscaloosa found the body of a motorist whose vehicle was overwhelmed by floodwaters.

Flood watches and warnings still cover northern sections of Alabama and Mississippi, most of Tennessee and northwest Georgia.