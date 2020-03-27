Search widens for 4-year-old Vadie Sides who disappeared with family dog in Lee County

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A massive search for a little girl enters day three in the Loachapoka community.

On Friday morning, first responders and volunteers continue looking for 4-year-old Vadie Sides.

The little girl was apparently playing outside with her caregiver and dog when she possibly wandered off. The dog has not been located either.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said that an extensive grid-search using K9’s, a helicopter and at least a hundred searchers have turned up nothing of the little girl. The area is heavily wooded.

“Lee County Sheriff deputies, K9 units and Volunteer Fire & Rescue personnel continue searching an area along Lee Road 66 north of Lee Road 65 located northwest of Loachapoka for a 4-year-old female who was reported missing at approximately 2:45 pm Wednesday,” Jones said.

Vadie is a white female 3′ tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has red hair and was wearing a blue print dress with green flower patterns.

“She may be accompanied by a hound dog, reddish in color with a collar,” said Jones.

Please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office via 911 if you come in contact with the missing child.

Foul play is not suspected.

LATEST POSTS

/latest