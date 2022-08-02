MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Montgomery have arrested a kidnapping suspect after hours of searching.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, Saquan Edwards, 30, was wanted on burglary and kidnapping charges of his ex-girlfriend.

Edwards and the victim were found in the area of Lagoon Park around 11 a.m. just a few miles away from where the incident took place.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers says Edwards was taken into custody without further incident and the ex-girlfriend was found physically unharmed.

No further information has been released at this time as police continue to investigate.