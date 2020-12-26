Search for missing central Alabama couple canceled

Betty Cagle (Photo courtesy ALEA)

Clyde Cagle (Photo courtesy ALEA)

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The search for two elderly people from Winston County has been canceled.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the missing couple has been found safe.

—

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a couple who were last seen Christmas night.

According to ALEA, Clyde Dean Cagle, 79, and Betty Manning Cagle, 80, were last seen in the town of Lynn around 6:30 p.m.

Clyde is 6′ tall, weighs 200 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes. Betty is 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 158 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said the couple may be traveling in a silver 2010 Chevy Impala with Alabama license plate 64FM121 and may be suffering from a condition that may impair their judgemtn.

Anyone with information on the couple’s location is asked to call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 489-2115.