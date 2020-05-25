Search continues for remaining missing swimmers at Orange Beach

UPDATE (10:43PM) — The Coast Guard provided a list of those involved in the search for the last two swimmers.

Involved in this search are:

– Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew

– Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

– Orange Beach Police

– Baldwin County Beach Patrol

– Orange Beach Fire Department

They ask that anyone with information regarding this case contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6211.

UPDATE (9:26PM) — Orange Beach Police Department say their search will continue this evening for those missing swimmers with beach patrols and marine assets.

Due to the darkness, OBPD say it is difficult but more assets will be deployed in the morning to help find the other missing swimmers.

The full press release from OBPD is below:

On May 24, 2020 at approximately 5:59 PM Orange Beach Police and Orange Beach Fire Rescue responded to the area of Perdido Pass for one found floating faced down in the water. The swimmer, a B/F unknown age, was airlifted to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition. Currently the female’s identity has not been confirmed. Witnesses at the scene indicated at least two others were possibly with the female in the water clinging to an inflatable device and flailing their arms. The search continues this evening with beach patrols and marine assets. The search is made difficult due to the darkness. More assets will be deployed in the morning hours May 25, 2020 to assist in the search for the remaining swimmers.

ORANGE BEACH, AL. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Fire confirmed to News 5 search efforts to locate multiple swimmers at Orange Beach near Perdido Pass. A spokesperson tells us they got a call just before 6:00 pm about a drowning. Crews were able to recover a woman and airlifted her to Sacred Heart Hospital for further evaluation.

Once they got her to the hospital, it was discovered that multiple swimmers were missing in the water.

Orange Beach Fire, Orange Beach lifeguards, Orange Beach Police Department and Coast Guard conducted a search for nearly two hours before calling the search off due to strong currents.

At this time, the condition of the woman recovered is unknown. We are working to learn more and will update you as we learn more.

