School district sees teacher shortage

(WIAT) — Most of the country, including Alabama, is having trouble hiring enough teachers by the fall semester. Last year, more than 35-hundred school employees retired in Alabama.



The Alabama Teachers’ Retirement System says that’s the highest retirement rate the state has seen since the 2010-2011 school year. Washington county’s superintendent and McIntosh high school’s principal say they’re struggling to get enough educators in classrooms.

Washington county superintendent Lisa Connell says, “in Mobile County and Clarke county anyone that didn’t get a job there would normally come to us it’s not a long drive, but they’re having the same problems we are so the extra teachers just aren’t there to fill the vacancies that we have.”



McIntosh high school principal Jamelle Sauls said, “It’s just something else to deal with but as educators we do what we have to do to make it happen.”

The Washington County superintendent says she believes stress brought on by the pandemic led many of the teachers to retire early.

