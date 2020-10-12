Saban, UA players speak following Saturday’s win against Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his players will address the media Monday.
The Crimson Tide defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 63-48 Saturday night.
The next game for UA is Oct. 17.
You can watch the full press conference above.
