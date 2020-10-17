Saban tests negative once again, allowed to coach against Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban has tested negative for the third consecutive time for COVID-19 Saturday and will be allowed on the sideline as the No. 2 Crimson Tide take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.
The university said Saban remained asymptomatic since his initial positive test. He will be on the sidelines for one of the biggest games of the season.
After initially testing positive on Wednesday, Saban went into self-isolation and passed on-field duties to Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian.
It was later revealed on Friday that Saban had additional testing on Thursday where he tested negative. The SEC protocol requires members of teams to have three consecutive negative tests, all 24 hours apart, in order to participate in the team’s next game.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. right here on CBS 42.
LATEST POSTS
- How popular is your Halloween costume this year? Find out with Google’s ‘Frightgeist’ tool
- Bride in a gown ambushes fiancé at Target with pastor, bridesmaid and demands to get married on the spot
- ‘Digital blackface’: Twitter takes down fake accounts claiming to be Black Trump supporters
- Panera becomes first chain to label climate-friendly foods
- Child gets into mother’s purse, accidentally fires gun inside Ohio Sam’s Club store