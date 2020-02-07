Roy Moore bringing back controversial Ten Commandments monument to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Roy Moore says that he plans to bring back the very same monument that got him removed as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court back in 2003.

Moore disobeyed a federal judge’s order to remove the Ten Commandments monument from the state’s judicial building. The monument was subsequently removed after Moore himself was removed from office.

Moore is now running for the U.S. Senate and on his campaign Facebook page, he shared a post announcing the news. The post says the monument will be placed at One Dexter Avenue on the first floor of the Foundation for Moral Law, a group run by Moore and his wife, Kayla, located just blocks away from where it was first displayed.

“The monument will stand as a continual memorial to the foundation of our laws,” Moore said in the statement. “Today more than ever we need to return to those laws and moral standards upon which our country was founded.”

Moore said the Ten Commandments monument will be delivered to Montgomery on Tuesday between 3 and 4 p.m.

