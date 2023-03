NNiOPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The back end of a popular restaurant in downtown Opelika has collapsed due to the heavy rain.

Opelika Fire Department was on the scene at Niffer’s Place restaurant along South Railroad Monday morning, where the back part of the roof fell. No one was reportedly inside the building at the time of the collapse.

First responders cut power to the building and addressed a possible gas leak.