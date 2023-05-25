BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy is being ordered by a judge to turn over bank account records allegedly involved in a million-dollar money laundering scheme.

Attorneys believe the account in question is connected to money still owed in the financial reporting fraud Scrushy was involved in during his time with HealthSouth. Lawyers allege Scrushy has written checks totaling at least $7.3 million connected to a previously undisclosed account.

The account in question is in the name of convicted felon Eddie Briskett, who is currently a prisoner in the Alabama Department of Corrections. The judge in the case claims Scrushy, or someone connected to him, has control of the account and has actively used it.

Scrushy has less than a week to turn over the documents and the judge’s ruling currently prevents him from taking any money out of the account. However, Scrushy is maintaining he has no assets or income other than social security according to court documents.

Scrushy was released from federal prison in 2012 after serving his time for embezzlement charges involving former governor Don Siegelman and HealthSouth.

Read the following court documents down below: