Reward offered in murder investigation of Auburn teen

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the murder of 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Green of Auburn.

Green was reported missing from the 900 block of North Donahue Drive in Auburn, Alabama on Sept. 6. Four days later, Green’s body was found in a rural area in the 9000 block of Lee Road in Waverly, Alabama.

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward starting at $1,000 for information that leads authorities to an arrest of any person involved in the death of Green.

If you have any information regarding the Capital Murder investigation, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).

