Reward offered for information on Opelika ‘baby jane doe’ case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a reward for any information on a “baby jane doe” case dating back to 2012.

According to the release, skeletal remains of a little girl were found on Jan. 28, 2012 at a trailer park on Hurst Street in Opelika. It’s believed the little girl died between 2010 and 2011, and authorities think the death was in the summer or fall of 2011.

“It’s a case that sticks with you, and what we want more than anything is to put a name with that face,” shared Opelika Police Department’s Chief Shane Healey.

Based on the remains, the girl was mostly likely between the ages of 4 and 7-years-old with medium length black hair styled in corn rolls. Her height, weight and eye color cannot be determined at this time. A long-sleeve pink shirt with heart buttons and small ruffles near the neckline was recovered near the skeletal remains, but it is unknown if it belonged to the child.

An anthropological assessment of her bones suggests she had likely been abused and malnourished in life. Chemical testing also suggested she was born and raised in Alabama or one of the surrounding southern states, and the investigation has revealed she possibly had ties to the Orlando, Florida area.

“She was badly abused and lived a tough life, and there is nothing fair about what she had to go through at all. We just hope we can give her a small amount of justice if we can just find out her name,” said Healey.

Investigators have also shared photos of a girl they believe could be the baby Jane Doe, but her identity has yet to be confirmed.

Jane Doe is believed to be the little girl in these pictures taken at Greater Peace Baptist Church Vacation Bible School in Opelika. The girl in the photos has yet to be identified.

A reward of $5,000 has been offered by Central Alabama Crimestoppers.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of Baby Jane Doe are asked to call the Opelika Police at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 205-215-7867.