Revisions to Alabama history teaching standards delayed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The state of Alabama has delayed a revision to its classroom standards for teaching history after they were both praised and criticized by an educational think tank.

A local news outlet reports that officials this fall postponed an update to the state’s social studies course of study for five to six years.

Officials announced the decision citing a positive review from the Fordham Institute, an educational think tank.

A review published by the group called Alabama’s standards for teaching civics and U.S. history “exemplary.” But it also noted gaps, including the lack of a reference to slavery as the cause of the Civil War.