JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — With these extremely hot temperatures, utility bills are only getting more expense for those in Alabama. However, there are a number of resources available for families struggling to make ends meet.

One of those options is the Community Action Agency, an agency with offices representing all 67 counties in the state. They offer several programs to help with utility bills among other needs. Their busiest times are typically during the summer and winter months, when bills tend to peak.

Walker County Community Action Agency said families are approved for assistance based on income and family size. Executive director Deidre Tatum said to qualify you must be under the 150% poverty income level. For example, a family of four must make a total income of $30,000 or less to quality.

“If your average utility bill is $80 and you quality for $320 then the $320 will be paid to the vendor, and it will carry you until you use up all of that amount on energy use,” Tatum said. “If they need additional assistance and that doesn’t meet all of their needs as far as their power bill being in the rear, then we can try to qualify them for the crisis assistance or the supplemental crisis assistance or even a private funded assistance.”

Tatum said if you live in Walker County and are in need to give the agency a call at 205-221-4010 to set up an appointment.

You can find a list of each agency, the counties they cover and their phone numbers below.