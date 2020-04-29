MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate on Tuesday said he would like to use a large portion of the state’s coronavirus relief funds to establish broadband through the state.
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said Tuesday that he hoped to put $800 million from an estimated $1.7 billion in federal relief dollars for broadband access.
Alabama students are finishing the school year from home because of the pandemic. Marsh said distance learning would have been easier if the state had better internet access.
However, it’s unclear if broadband access is an allowed use of the funds. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says they will seek guidance on the issue.
LATEST POSTS
- Tax-deductible donations to feed healthcare workers and support local restaurants
- Mattel honors ‘everyday heroes’ of coronavirus pandemic with new collectibles
- Republican Senate leader seeks COVID-19 money for broadband throughout Alabama
- WEATHER AWARE: Low-end severe risk this afternoon; briefly cooler tomorrow
- 2 arrested following triple shooting in Tuscaloosa County